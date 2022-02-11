Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2022:
- Diongsus, Jackson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Fogle, Treasure – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
- Mollica, Jennifer Renee – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Rivera, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Western, Rebecca – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Buckmiller, Conner Glenn – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Gallegos, Gutierrez – No Driver’s License
- Rios, Alexander – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Marijuana
- Jordan, Kassey Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Stokes, David – Burglary of a Building
- Wells, Jordan Karl – Burglary of a Building and Speeding
- HInijosa, Raul – Aggravated Assault
- Broussard, Daquincy Jarmaine – Capital Murder of Multiple Persons and Parole Violation
- Foley, Ryan Anthony – Public Intoxication and Assault
- Granados, George – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)
- Marshall, Melissa Kay – Parole Violation
