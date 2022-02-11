Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2022:

Diongsus, Jackson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Fogle, Treasure – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911

Mollica, Jennifer Renee – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Rivera, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Western, Rebecca – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Buckmiller, Conner Glenn – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Gallegos, Gutierrez – No Driver’s License

Rios, Alexander – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Marijuana

Jordan, Kassey Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Stokes, David – Burglary of a Building

Wells, Jordan Karl – Burglary of a Building and Speeding

HInijosa, Raul – Aggravated Assault

Broussard, Daquincy Jarmaine – Capital Murder of Multiple Persons and Parole Violation

Foley, Ryan Anthony – Public Intoxication and Assault

Granados, George – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)

Marshall, Melissa Kay – Parole Violation

