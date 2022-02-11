Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2022

Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2022:

  • Diongsus, Jackson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Fogle, Treasure – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
  • Mollica, Jennifer Renee – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Rivera, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Western, Rebecca – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Buckmiller, Conner Glenn – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Gallegos, Gutierrez – No Driver’s License
  • Rios, Alexander – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Marijuana
  • Jordan, Kassey Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Stokes, David – Burglary of a Building
  • Wells, Jordan Karl – Burglary of a Building and Speeding
  • HInijosa, Raul – Aggravated Assault
  • Broussard, Daquincy Jarmaine – Capital Murder of Multiple Persons and Parole Violation
  • Foley, Ryan Anthony – Public Intoxication and Assault
  • Granados, George – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)
  • Marshall, Melissa Kay – Parole Violation
