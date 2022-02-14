Software upgrade for City of Liberty may cause temporary interruptions

The City of Liberty will be upgrading its customer relations management and municipal court software, which may cause some minor interruptions in certain transactions. The customer relations management software involves the central cash collections, utility system, call center and building projects.

The software version currently in use by the City is being phased out and will no longer be available for updating on the city servers.

The company installing the new software has established a test period for City staff to use the cloud software prior to going live. The test period has been completed and the upgrade to the cloud software will take place on Feb. 18, 2022.

This upgrade will require all employees to be logged out of the software system. During the upgrade, City staff will only be able to accept cash, check or money order payments. Additionally, the City will not be able to conduct turn-offs or turn-ons, process municipal court citations and issue permits. Handwritten receipts will be provided for all payment transactions.

The City of Liberty apologized in advance for any inconvenience this may cause its customers.

