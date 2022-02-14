Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 12, 2022:
- Cabrera, Reynaldo – Public Intoxication
- Fregia, Justin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and False Drug Test/Falsification Device
- Noack, Derick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- McAdams, Darren Calvin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kpanabom III, Moses Ponga – Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery
- McAdams, Derek Bradley – Disorderly Conduct, Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Faulkner, Michael Albert Jr. – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Funes, Mauricio Antonio – Disorderly Conduct
- Ybarbo, Leahann – Disorderly Conduct