Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2022:
- Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vandenbos, Sheri Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Government School Record/License/Certificate
- Risper, Maurice Jeremy – Tampering with Government School Record/License/Certificate
- Johnston, Billy Ray – Criminal Trespass
- Quezada, Javier Jesus – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez-Lara, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Santos-Coca, Alan – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Becker, Barbie Lynn – Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Brashears, Latosha Cherries – Evading Arrest or Detention