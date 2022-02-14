Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2022:

Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vandenbos, Sheri Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Government School Record/License/Certificate

Risper, Maurice Jeremy – Tampering with Government School Record/License/Certificate

Johnston, Billy Ray – Criminal Trespass

Quezada, Javier Jesus – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez-Lara, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Santos-Coca, Alan – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Becker, Barbie Lynn – Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention

Brashears, Latosha Cherries – Evading Arrest or Detention

