Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2022:

  • Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vandenbos, Sheri Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Government School Record/License/Certificate
  • Risper, Maurice Jeremy – Tampering with Government School Record/License/Certificate
  • Johnston, Billy Ray – Criminal Trespass
  • Quezada, Javier Jesus – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez-Lara, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Santos-Coca, Alan – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Becker, Barbie Lynn – Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Brashears, Latosha Cherries – Evading Arrest or Detention
