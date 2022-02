The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 10, 2022:

Powell, Dean Curtis Jr. – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Salazar, Daniela – Burglary of Building

Myers, Dustin Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Flores, Daniel – Evading Arrest, Detention with a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Pearson, Allen Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction

Chapman, Destiny Ravin – Theft of Property

