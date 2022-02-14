Ellen Lacy Mashaw

Ellen Mashaw, 88, of Batson, TX, our beloved mother passed away on Tuesday February 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mashaw was born on February 10, 1933 to the late Mack McGinty and Margaret Swinney in Norflitt, MS. Mrs. Mashaw was a nurse for 31 years and retired from Kountze Nursing Center. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Mashaw is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Mashaw; son, John Greer and brother, Joe McGinty.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Smart of Kilgore, Tx, James Smart of Boise, ID, Douglas Greer of Batson,TX, and David Greer of Beaumont, Tx; sisters Margaret and Mary; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Faith & Family Chapel at 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Watson Franks officiating interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mrs, Mashaw as pallbearers will be Jerry Smart, Donny Nichols, Chris Elmer, Colby Smart, Jeremiah Greer, and Paul McGinty.

