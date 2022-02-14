Frankie Smith, the Matriarch of our family, we call all 4’11″ish of her, “Big Nannie”. Because that is what she is to us. She’s BIG. Big in faith. Big in presence. Big in love. Big in acceptance. Big in laughter. Some of us even get our big teeth from her. It’s okay to say that. She would think that’s funny and we all love a chance to make her laugh. She’d the glue that has bonded our family no matter how spread out we are. That’s Big.

Frankie was born on February 28, 1919 in Sour Lake, Texas, to E.J. Fountian and Lonie Jackson Fountian. On November 13, 1936 she married the love of her life “Hap” Henry Jesse Smith. Frankie left this life to start her new forever life on February 8, 2022. Just 20 days shy of her 103 birthday. What a life

Waiting to greet her there along with her parents and Hap, are her sisters, LE Johns and Georgia Kerrick, daughters Lonie Kitchens and Mildred Smith, Son-in-laws Redick Taylor, George Kitchens and Sidney Thompson, grandchildren Bo Taylor, Francene Fancher and Vicki Tannos.

She leaves behind to cherish her sweet memory, her children Joyce Thompson of Bastrop, Elsie Smith of Alvin and Redick and Nay Smith of Batson, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren, and 1 great, great, great grandchild! She is loved by so many more and will truly be missed by all who love and knew her.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Faith & Family Chapel at 4:00 P.M. with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating with interment to follow on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Town Bluff Cemetery in Woodville, TX A gathering of family and friends will also be Friday, February 11 at Faith & Family Chapel from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Honoring Mrs. Smith as pallbearers will be Heath Taylor, Moe Taylor, Joe Taylor, David Berryhill, Jamie Fregia, and Christopher Christianson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

