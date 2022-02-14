Norma Katherine Rives, of Liberty, a longtime educator, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Methodist Hospital. She was born in Liberty, Texas on March 23, 1941 to Robert Morris Sowers and Woodie Dell Hale Sowers.

She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education from Sam Houston State University. Norma was an elementary teacher in Galena Park ISD and Liberty ISD where she had a combined total of 38 years of faithful service. She taught several grades including music, however, the 5th grade was her favorite! Norma loved music and in her younger years played piano and organ at weddings, funerals, graduation ceremonies and parties.

She was a wonderful cook, and is best known for her homemade apple pies, sweet potatoes, and cornbread dressing. Many of her friends and family will also miss her specialties during the holiday season…….Texas Trash, spiced tea, and homemade pimento cheese.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years and served on the cemetery committee.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carroll Benjamin (Bennie) Rives.

She is survived by her sister and best friend, Sara Sowers Cole and husband Don Cole, of Houston, Texas, daughter, Shelly Katherine Williams and husband Randy J. Williams of Grapevine, Texas, Michael Benjamin Rives and wife Deann Rives of Hardin, Texas as well as beloved grandchildren Kale Rives, and fiancee’, Carley Coogler, Amy Williams, Kennedy Rives, and Bradley Williams; and sisters-in-law Bobbie Nell Rives and Annie Jo Davis.

The family would be pleased if memorial donations were made to First United Methodist Church (Cooke Memorial Cemetery Fund), P.O. Box 469, Liberty, TX 77575.

