Ann Marie Knott, age 79 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born January 25, 1943, in Houston, Texas to parents John Orsak and Anna Pisarz Orsak who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Forest Gene Knott; daughters, Vickie Hall and husband Mike, Laura Knott Cunningham and husband Junior; sons, Phillip Knott and wife Lillian, Derrick Knott and wife Kelly, Douglas Knott and wife Theresa, Daniel Knott and wife Jackie; grandchildren, Christy, Nathan, Paige, Erika, Will, Amber, Autumn, Sarah, Angel, Michaela, Kara, Jonathan, Erin, Heather, Honor, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Grace, Alaina, Jennings, Vincent, Carter, Casey, Andy, Levi, and Camryn; sister, Barbara Laskoskie; brother, David Orsak and wife Theresa; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

