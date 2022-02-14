Jeanette Harrison, age 79 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. She was born August 12, 1942, in Liberty, Texas to parents Joe and Gertrude Allen who preceded her in death along with her husband, J.T. Harrison.

She is survived by her sons, JM Harrison, John Harrison, and James Christopher Harrison; five grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery, Honey Island, Texas.

