Dan Robbins, age 55 of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Dan was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on October 3, 1966. He graduated from Galena Park High School in 1984. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, attending classic rock concerts and music festivals with his wife and children. He enjoyed two stepping with his wife Kim, karaoke and playing pool.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Robbins Sr. and Daisy Robbins; and brother in law, Kenneth Walker.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Robbins; mother, Nizzera Kimball (Pineville, LA); father, Jack and wife Sheila Robbins Jr. (Houston, TX) in laws, Joe and wife Pam Walker (Livingston, TX); children, Joshua and wife Jonna Robbins (Mont Belvieu, TX), Ashley and husband Chris Lynch (Okinawa, Japan), Tristan and wife Kaitlyn Robbins (Okinawa, Japan), and Madison Robbins and fiancé Jude Hudspeth (Tarkington Prairie, TX); sisters, Susan Robbins and husband Terry Baker (Ball, LA), Viviana Robbins (Houston, TX), Melanie and husband Mark Warren (Little Rock, AR), and Brandy and husband Paul Moore (Houston, TX); brother in law, Timothy and wife Heather Walker (Livingston, TX); grandchildren, Trent, Eli, Wyatt, Grant and Cash; dogs, Catfish and Ruby Bleaux; potbelly pigs, Oliver and Dolores; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at CTC: Church That Cares, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Robbins, Tristan Robbins, Timothy Walker, Terry Baker, Jude Hudspeth, Todd Dartez, Dwayne Bellomy, Tony Aubey, Julio Munoz, Jack Purswell, and Joe Miller. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lone Survivor Foundation. https://lonesurvivorfoundation.org/donate-now/

