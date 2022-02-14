Wayne Tracy Akin, age 57 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born March 19, 1964, in Sacramento, California to parents Norris Wayne and Flo Chavez Akin. He is preceded in death by his father.

Wayne’s favorite saying was “It sure is a purdy day.”

Survivors include his mother, Flo Chavez Akin; sister, Deborah Burleson; aunt, Genevive Rodriguez; nephew, Dalton Cloud; niece, Rachael Gwaltney and husband Dylan; great-nephew, Draxton Gwaltney; along with numerous cousins in California and Cut-N-Shoot, Texas and numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Wayne’s Place, 306 S. San Jacinto, Cleveland, Texas 77327.

