Bobby “Bo” Brock, age 64 of Dayton, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born July 19, 1957, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Thomas Allen and Naomi Wiggins Brock who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Gerald and William Brock.

Bobby graduated from Tarkington in 1975. He was the plant manager for Campbell Ready Mix for 38 years. He had been employed at Liberty Ready Mix for the past 7 years. Bo loved to hunt, fish, Nascar, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His pride and joy was his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Donna Brock; son, Wesley Brock; daughter, Courtney Brock; brother, Charles Brock; sisters, Connie Franklin and husband Dan, Cindy Franklin and husband Donny, Sara Garrett and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Jaycek Burleson, Jaylee Burleson, and Aila Brock; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

