Amos Alsobrooks, Jr., age 90, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1932 in San Jacinto County. He graduated from Cleveland High School before starting a career installing telephone cable throughout the country with AT&T. He began working with AT&T in 1951. He proudly served the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 at Fort Ord, California. He had attained the rank of mess Sergeant when he was honorably discharged, after which he returned to AT&T. After 15 years with AT&T he transferred to Southwestern Bell as a cable splicer and settled in Houston to raise his family.

He met his wife, Jane, in 1951 in Claremore, Oklahoma. The two shared an instant connection and they were married April 26, 1952 six months from the day they met. He had four children and throughout the next twenty years, his career took the family on a journey across many states before finally settling in Houston.

He retired in 1986 and loved gardening, woodworking (especially building swings) and talking to everyone. However, he soon found much of his time devoted to being an incredibly involved “Papa” to his six grandchildren. He loved to tell jokes, make pancakes, eat ice cream, and spent many nights and weekends with kids climbing on his lap or watching them play. As a former telephone man, he also loved talking on the phone and frequently kept in touch with family and friends by calling them up to check in.

He was an incredibly proud man. He was proud of his family and would frequently tell his children and grandchildren that he was proud of them for anything from something as small as remembering to call him on grandparents’ day, to something as momentous as graduating college. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Amos Rosemond Alsobrooks, Sr. and Martha Bloodsworth Alsobrooks; his brothers, Morgan, General Edgar, Louis, Leroy, and Alvin (Pete); his sisters, Lula Yeager and Francis Yeager; and his son, Steven Edward Alsobrooks. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Turner Alsobrooks; children, Michael (Laurie) Alsobrooks, Darlene (Brad) Crowder, and Marlene (Chris) Buchanan; sisters, Maxine Morris, Lucille Sweeton; brother, Ernest Alsobrooks; grandchildren, Angela Stephens, Meredith Mosley, Zachary Alsobrooks, Kayla Evans, Kelly Crowder, and Alyssa Raabe; great-grandchildren, Trent Conde, Jacob Mosley, Wyatt Mosley, Aaron Stephens, Austin Stephens, Abigail Alsobrooks, Margeaux Alsobrooks; and many other relations.

Funeral services will be held at Bear Creek Baptist Church, 10001 FM 1725, Cleveland, Texas on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a visitation beginning at noon at the church prior to the service, with a graveside service following at Bear Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Chris Buchanan, Brad Crowder, Justin Stephens, Trent Conde, Jacob Mosley and Wyatt Mosley.

