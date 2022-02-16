Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2022:
- Wood, Tracy – Driving While License Invalid
- Dorroh, Tracey – Driving While License Invalid
- Williams, Austin Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Prater, Daniel Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Wardrop, Douglas William – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Kirkwood, Sedrick Dewayne – Illegal Dumping with previous conviction
- Garcia-Cantu, Gabriella – Accident Involving Damage
- Smith, Shawn Michael – Public Intoxication
- Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor/Descendant
- Alexander, James Dale Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Timothy Hagen – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense
- Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
- Lively, Bryan Blake – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Aguilar-Bonilla, David Herman – Possession of Marijuana
- Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence