Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2022:

  • Wood, Tracy – Driving While License Invalid
  • Dorroh, Tracey – Driving While License Invalid
  • Williams, Austin Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Prater, Daniel Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Wardrop, Douglas William – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Kirkwood, Sedrick Dewayne – Illegal Dumping with previous conviction
  • Garcia-Cantu, Gabriella – Accident Involving Damage
  • Smith, Shawn Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor/Descendant
  • Alexander, James Dale Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Timothy Hagen – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense
  • Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
  • Lively, Bryan Blake – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Aguilar-Bonilla, David Herman – Possession of Marijuana
  • Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence
Aguilar-Bonilla, David Herman
Alexander, James Dale Tyler
Clark, Kevin Ray
Gordon, Troy Edward
Hearne, Charle Allen
Kirkwood, Sedrick Dewayne
Lively, Bryan Blake
Smith, Shawn Michael
Taylor, Timothy Hagen
Wardrop, Douglas William
Williams, Austin Wade

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.