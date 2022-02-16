Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2022:

Wood, Tracy – Driving While License Invalid

Dorroh, Tracey – Driving While License Invalid

Williams, Austin Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Prater, Daniel Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wardrop, Douglas William – Sexual Assault of a Child

Kirkwood, Sedrick Dewayne – Illegal Dumping with previous conviction

Garcia-Cantu, Gabriella – Accident Involving Damage

Smith, Shawn Michael – Public Intoxication

Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor/Descendant

Alexander, James Dale Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, Timothy Hagen – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense

Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Lively, Bryan Blake – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Aguilar-Bonilla, David Herman – Possession of Marijuana

Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence

