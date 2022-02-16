Aline Joyce Strickland was born in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Cammid Whitmire and Addie Gertrude Whitmire on February 20, 1937. She passed away February 12, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 84. Mrs. Strickland was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, devoted mother, and was also a bus driver for the Cleveland ISD. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barney Strickland; and sister, Settie Bullock.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney Strickland, Travis Strickland, and Marlin Strickland; brothers, Rex Whitmire, Ricky Whitmire, Royce Whitmire, Percy Whitmire, Lubbie Whitmire, and Melvin Whitmire, Sr.; sister, Louise Essery; grandchildren, Amanda Strickland, Bruce Strickland, Cody Strickland, and Amber Adams; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10am with Pastor Eddie Wayne Whitmire officiating. Burial will follow in the Wells Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

