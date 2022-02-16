Six DHS seniors sign letters of intent to play collegiate sports this fall

Dayton High School hosted a signing day on Feb. 2 for six seniors to sign their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this fall.

There are more than 7 million high school athletes but only about 560,000, or 7.5 percent, will compete at the collegiate level.

These young men and women are part of an elite group already, and have put in the time and effort to be awarded this great honor.

Family members of Cam’ron Willis look on as he signs a letter of intent with Davidson College. Pictured with him are Judy Willis, Ladetrick Willis, Steve Dargin and Javier Willis.

Raven Guidry signed with Blinn College where she will take part in the Treasures Dance Team. Guidry has been dancing since the age of 7. She has taken dance from Joffrey School of Ballet and Noble Motion.

She has been a competitive dancer for eight years with KDP at Dayton Academy of Dance, was a member of the Bay Area Houston Ballet Company Nutcracker and Dracula shows and is a three-year Dazzlers Dance Team Member.

Guidry has also been awarded numerous first place awards and has always placed in the top five for her Solo Routines.

Jessica Plascencia signed with Dallas Baptist University. Plascencia has run cross country for Dayton since the eighth grade. During her sophomore year, she committed to making the UIL State Cross Country meet. Two years later, she did just that.

Her senior season was highlighted by dominating individual wins at the Bridge City Cardinal Classic, the Nederland Bulldog Invitational, and the Dayton Bronco Invitational. At the district meet, she placed third overall and qualified for the regional meet. At regionals, she set a school record of 19:48 for the 5K and finished 14th overall. At the state meet, she again lowered the school record to 19:40.

Camron Cooper signed with the University of Texas San Antonio. He is a three-year letterman playing the past two seasons of football at Dayton High School. Cooper received 1st Team All-District honors as a defensive lineman and tight end this season, as well as 1st team All-State DL from the Padilla poll. He was also recognized as Academic All District.

Ashton Garner will attend Texas Wesleyan University. He is a three-year letterman at Dayton High School.

This past season he was awarded 1st team All-District Wide Receiver as well as Academic All-District. In previous seasons he was also awarded All-District honors as wide receiver honors.

Donovan Orebo is heading to Angelo State University this fall. He is a three-year letterman here at Dayton High School.

This past season Orebo was awarded second team All-District wide receiver. In previous seasons, Donovan was also an All-District wide receiver.

Cam’ron Willis signed with Davidson College. He is a three-year letterman at Dayton High School. This past season he was recognized as 2nd team All-District linebacker. Willis was also recognized for his hard work in the classroom by being selected as Academic All-District as well as 2nd Team Academic All-State.

Lundyn Orebo, Melanie Orebo, Donavan Orebo, Robert Orebo. In back, Sherry Sikes, Donna Orebo Left to right are BJ Garner, Autumn Garner, Ashton Garner, Kehl Garner In the back, standing left to right, Debbie Cooper, Donna McCready, Rick McCready and Calvin Cooper. Seated left to right, Dad Jakari Cooper Sr., Jakari Cooper Jr., Camron Cooper and Melissa Cooper. Left to right are Jackie Plascencia, Jessica Plascencia, Daniel Plascencia, Maria Plascencia and Sarahi Plascencia. Pictured are Betty Skinner, Kristie Ledbetter-Guidry, Cyler Ledbetter, Draven Guidry and Andrew Guidry.

