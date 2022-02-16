Suspect wanted for Motel 6 robbery in Cleveland arrested in Del Rio, Texas

Two Houston men are facing charges of Aggravated Robbery in connection to the armed robbery that took place at the Motel 6, 1004 S. Cleveland St., in Cleveland, on Thursday, Dec. 23.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, one of two suspects – Moses Ponga Kpanabom III, 17, of Houston – was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel in Del Rio, Texas, on Feb. 10. The other suspect, Xavier Anthony Wilson, 20, was arrested by police on the night of the alleged crime.

Around 11 p.m. on the night of the armed robbery, police were called to Motel 6. While en route, officers spotted a vehicle in the area driving without any rear lights activated. Officers pursued the vehicle as it traveled onto US 59 and began reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, failing to yield for officers attempting to stop the vehicle.

Moses Ponga Kpanabom III Xavier Anthony Wilson

At the US 59 exit for Fostoria Road south of Cleveland, the vehicle came to a sudden stop and the driver, identified as Wilson, was immediately taken into custody. The front seat passenger – Kpanabom – jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot, eluding officers. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

Wilson is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest and or Detention with a Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

After his arrest, Kpanabom III was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and taken to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Chief Broussard, while realizing that the Val Verde County Jail was six hours away, advised agents that Cleveland police officers would travel to Del Rio to transport the fugitive back to Liberty County, Texas.

On Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, Cleveland PD officers extradited Kpanabom back to the City of Cleveland Jail where he was held. Kpanabom was taken before Cleveland Municipal Judge Ralph Fuller and officially charged. His bail was set at $100,000. Kpanabom also showed to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Harris County for Aggravated Robbery with a bail of $75,000. Kpanabom was later transported to the Liberty County Jail on all charges and is being held for Harris County.

“There needs to be closure for the female victim who was pistol-whipped, her hair pulled and a firearm held to her head during the robbery,” Broussard said. “This incident crushed the 63-year-old victim’s Christmas holiday spirit but Cleveland Police Department will do all we can to work with prosecutors to see that justice prevails.”

Broussard would like to thank all involved in this investigation, adding that his praise goes out to Cleveland Police Department’s dispatchers, patrol officers, command staff and detectives who all responded so promptly.

“We also want to say thanks to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Co. Pct. #4 Constable’s Office, DPS Air support, Roman Forest Police Department, U.S. Custom and Border Protection, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office and others who assisted,” the chief added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

