Cleveland High School placed on lockdown after student was found with ‘look-alike’ weapon

A Cleveland High School student was arrested and removed from class this morning, Feb. 17, 2022.

District officials received an anonymous tip indicating a student had brought a weapon to campus. The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

A nonfunctional “look-alike” weapon was found and confiscated within 20 minutes of receiving the tip. A student was subsequently arrested.

“Cleveland ISD takes all threats seriously. Cleveland ISD applauds the student who alerted staff to the fact that someone had potentially brought a weapon to school and the school administration for their quick actions,” according to a statement from the District.

Although the confiscated weapon was a “look-alike,” the district is treating the situation with the same level of intensity as if it were real.

The school remains on lockdown as this continues to be an active investigation.

Any students found to be involved with the incident will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Cleveland ISD Discipline Management and Student Code of Conduct

