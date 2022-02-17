Third suspect sought in double-murder in Dayton

An arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, 22, of Dayton, in relation to the double-murder of two men whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle under a bridge on FM 1409 on Jan. 26.

Douglas is charged with capital murder. This brings the number to three suspects who have been charged in connection to the case. Earlier this month, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office brought a charge of capital murder against DaQuincy Broussard, 37, and a charge of Tampering With Evidence against Destiny Gleason, 24.

Two victims were found deceased inside the burned-out vehicle – one in the trunk and one in the back seat of the passenger car. Both victims were so badly burned that subsequent autopsies were unable to positively identify the victims. Investigators are still awaiting results on DNA testing to confirm the victims’ identities.

Isaiah Daquinton Douglas

The autopsy on one of the victims determined he had been shot prior to be set on fire in the vehicle.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the victims and are working with the family members of two missing men that were connected to the vehicle’s owner.

Isaiah Douglas is known to frequent Beaumont, Dayton and Liberty, Texas. Douglas is a black male described as 6 feet tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 55 CR 4532, Dayton.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of Douglas to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers Organization at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). All callers to Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for the tip that results in the arrest of Douglas.

