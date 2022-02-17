Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on Feb. 15, 2022:

Gore, Storme Katylnn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding

Aleman, Jose Maria – Indecency With a Child

Jones, Tavon Lamont – Driving While License Invalid

Beaird, John Ambris – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation and Parole Violation

Williams, Nicholas James – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Disorderly Conduct

Bowers, Anthony Levane – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Martin, Mekelle Allison – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Anders, Stephen Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Thompson, Raymen Andrew – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Barringer, Terry Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Livingston PD-Evading Arrest or Detention by Vehicle and Parole Violation

Espino, Karla – Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

