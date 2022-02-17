Luis Perez Ramirez, 69, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, August 6, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas to Luis Ramirez and Elvira Perez, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving sisters, Yolanda Alvarez Price and husband Willard, Hopie Ramirez, Janie Martinez; brothers, Robert P. Ramirez, Jesse Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

