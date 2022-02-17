Kenneth Ray Clark, 81, of Batson, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side. Mr. Clark was born on April 24, 1940, in Sour Lake, TX to the late Stewart Clark and Katherine Pinkey-Clark. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Mr. Clark is preceded in death by his parents; son, James Earl; daughter, Betty Scott; son-in-law, Leo Scott; sisters, Ruby, Juanita, and Barbara; brothers, JR and JM; and a great-grandson, Nico.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Clark; sons, Marty Clark, Michael and wife Cathy White, Kenneth W. and wife Kristy Clark, Donna and husband Mike Kindle, Teresa and husband Sam Bretchel, Debra and husband Rodney Gatson, Vicki and husband Wayne Collins, Carla and husband Grant Becker, Bobbi and husband David Stavru, Kelvin and wife Kathy Clark, James Keith and wife Gina Clark. Along with his wonderful grandkids Jake, Tony, Tommy, Kelsey, Nolan Jr., Stephen, Leah, Blake, Joe, Kurtis, Kris, Jessica, Ashley, Chace, Gage, Candace, Josh, Austin, Kacee, Grant III, Erika, Tiffani, Jolyn, Courtney, Maranda, Tristan, Kalep, Kristy, Tyler, Karmen, Kara, Coby, Cody, and Britany. Along with 65 great grandkids.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, beginning at 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Reverend Jerry Matthews officiating, interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. A gathering of Mr. Clark’s family and friends will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

