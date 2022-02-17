Roger Dale Plummer, Sr., 72, a lifelong resident of Anahuac and Oak Island, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence, with family by his side. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Clifford Albert and Cora Bastian Plummer.

Roger enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. For most of his working career, he was a shrimper. Roger formerly ran a crew boat for a local oil company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved anything and everything to do with the water such as fishing, boating, and swimming.

Roger was a very gentle giant with a great personality and was always happy. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Roger was often considered as a jokester to many. He loved listening to classic country music and country and western dancing. Roger will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather Jim Franklin; his first wife Bernice Bynum McVey, second wife Margaret A. Linares, and most recent wife Lillian Lowdermilk Plummer; his sister Betty Benson; his stepbrother James Thomas Franklin; his niece and nephews Deborah Franklin, John Franklin, Jr., and Gordon Benson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Jessica Nicole Plummer Wallace and husband Samuel of Mont Belvieu, Cassandra Lynn Plummer Burn of Greenville, and Roger Dale Plummer, Jr. and wife Angie of Greenville; his grandchildren Lillian Monroe Wallace, Carl, and Tracy Burns, Rowdy and Medison Plummer; his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley Plummer Franklin and husband John of Oak Island; his stepsister Ladell Gaston and husband Ray of Tomball; his niece and nephews Kimberly Joyce Sparks, James Alton Standley, and Bradley O. Benson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

There will be a memorial service honoring Roger’s life at a later date and time. To find more information on services, please follow the tribute page by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

