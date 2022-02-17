Earnest Lee Jones, Sr., 83, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 14, 2022. He was born August 6, 1938, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Robert Lee Jones and Rosa Lee Tanner Jones.

Earnie moved to Dayton in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of where he attended Dayton schools, graduating with the Class of 1957. Earnie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a life member of the Dayton Athletic Booster Club and was always very active in supporting the Dayton Broncos. He had been a Little League Baseball coach. Earnie retired from Chevron after 29 years of service. He loved his family and lived for his boys supporting them in all that they did.

He was preceded in death by parents and his brothers, Clarence Jones and Jerry Jones. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 years, Rose Marie Green Jones; his sons, Earnie Jones, Jr. and Bobby Jones and his wife Jill; his grandson, Zachary Jones; sister, Shirley Costillo; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends, especially his best friend, Larry Wadzek.

A graveside service for Earnest will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022. at Linney Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Pruitt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

