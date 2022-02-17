Allen Devon Dail, 82, of Dayton, passed away on February 14, 2022 in Humble, Texas. Allen was born April 11, 1939, in Chicipin, North Carolina to parents Troy Dail and Nernie Lanier Dail.

Allen was a long-time resident of Dayton and was previously of Huffman and Texas hill country. He grew up in Virginia and moved to Texas. Allen proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life when he was 18 and she was 17 years old. They married six weeks later and have never been apart. He traveled the world for his work in the oil business as a rig manager. He was very active in The Community Christian Church where he played the guitar. Allen was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, NRA and the Texas Sheriffs Association. “Paw-Paw” as he was known by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed golfing, outdoors and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, George Olmeda; 10 brothers and sisters-in-law. Allen is survived by his wife of 64 ½ years, Mary Ann Dail; his children, Diana Olmeda and Allanna Aguilar; his grandchildren, Nicole Blanchard and husband Brian, Megan Vasquez and husband Reymundo; Darby Strickland and fiancé Ryan Peterson; Chelsie Olmeda and fiancé Adam Carreon; Zachary Allen-James Strickland; his great-grandchildren, Wylder Blanchard and Atlas Vasquez; his sisters, Louette McMahan and husband Mac and Marilyn Thompson ; numerous loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for the celebration of Mr. Dail’s life will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jose Flores officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at service time on Friday evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

