Opal E. Ward Roberts was born July 7, 1922 in Splendora, Texas and passed away February 13, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 99. She lived in Cleveland for over 80 years. She was a hard worker, lived on her own and took care of herself up to the past few months. She was a beautiful person and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Opal was preceded in death by her father Lew Ward; son, Manuel Lewis Roberts; brothers, Ray Ward and Ruth, Robert H. Flaugher and Joyce, Roy Worthy and Jane; sister, Hedda Fransen and Roy.

Opal is survived by her beloved daughter, Nancy Pennington and W.C.; sister, Kathleen Lovejoy; grandchildren, Walter Carlton Pennington III and Christine, Russell Warren Pennington and Angelia; great grandchildren, Walter Carlton Pennington IV, Carter Russell Pennington, Reece William Pennington, Nolan Warren Pennington, Brooke Kaylee Pennington.

Graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Morgan Cemetery at 2pm. Dr. Greg Smith will be officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be: Walter Pennington, Russell Pennington, Carter Pennington, Nolan Pennington, Melvin Cates and David Ward. Honorary pallbearer will be Lewis Newton Ward. The family would like to thank Rhonda’s Rocking Chair and the members of Champion Hospice for all the love and care for Opal in the last few months.

