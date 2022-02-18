Deadline passes for city council elections, new candidates enter races in Cleveland, Dayton, Liberty

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The deadline to file to run for city council positions passed at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with new candidates entering the races in Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty. Here’s who filed for office:

City of Cleveland

Position 3

  • James Franklin
  • Eddie Lowery

Position 4

  • Delores Terry
  • Rachel Hall
  • Desiree David

Position 5

  • Erika Montesnieto
  • Mike Doyle
  • Fred Terrell

City of Dayton

Position 1

  • Tonya Smikal
  • Dwight Pruitt

Position 2

  • Sherial Lawson
  • Janette Goulder-Frick

Position 3

  • John Headrick

City of Liberty

Unlike the cities of Cleveland and Dayton, where candidates run for specific positions, Liberty City Council positions are at-large, meaning the candidates with the top votes earn seats. In this year’s May 7 election, there are four candidates vying for the three open positions. These candidates are:

  • Ed Seymour
  • Dr. David W. Arnold
  • J.L. “Chipper” Smith
  • Tommy Brents

Only one candidate – Carl Pickett – signed up for the Liberty mayor position. Pickett is the current mayor.

Note: Candidates for public office are invited to submit a press release about their candidacy to Bluebonnet News. Submissions must be written as press releases, not as first-person statements. They also should include a high-resolution photograph. Send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

