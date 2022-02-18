Deadline passes for city council elections, new candidates enter races in Cleveland, Dayton, Liberty

The deadline to file to run for city council positions passed at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with new candidates entering the races in Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty. Here’s who filed for office:
City of Cleveland
Position 3
- James Franklin
- Eddie Lowery
Position 4
- Delores Terry
- Rachel Hall
- Desiree David
Position 5
- Erika Montesnieto
- Mike Doyle
- Fred Terrell
City of Dayton
Position 1
- Tonya Smikal
- Dwight Pruitt
Position 2
- Sherial Lawson
- Janette Goulder-Frick
Position 3
- John Headrick
City of Liberty
Unlike the cities of Cleveland and Dayton, where candidates run for specific positions, Liberty City Council positions are at-large, meaning the candidates with the top votes earn seats. In this year’s May 7 election, there are four candidates vying for the three open positions. These candidates are:
- Ed Seymour
- Dr. David W. Arnold
- J.L. “Chipper” Smith
- Tommy Brents
Only one candidate – Carl Pickett – signed up for the Liberty mayor position. Pickett is the current mayor.
