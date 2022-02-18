5 sign up for Liberty County Hospital District 1 election

Five people have signed up to fill two spots on the Liberty County Hospital District #1 board – Victor Barranco, Bill Griffin, Marcus Brand, Milton Fregia and Julie Woodward. The positions for which they are running are considered at-large meaning that the two candidates with the most votes will be elected to the board.

Terms are two years and are staggered with three other positions on the five-member board. The remaining three positions are held by Bruce Stratton, Paul Henry and Ed Pickett, who will be up for reelection in 2023.

The Hospital District election will be held on May 7.

Note: Candidates for public office are invited to submit a press release about their candidacy to Bluebonnet News. Submissions must be written as press releases, not as first-person statements. They also should include a high-resolution photograph. Send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

