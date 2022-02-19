Connie Agnes (McKey) Motschman, 76, of Liberty, Texas, passed away February 16, 2022. Connie was born April 23, 1945, to parents Frederick Alexander McKey and Johnnie TV (Glover) McKey.

Connie was a lifetime resident of Liberty. She was a member of Day Spring Church. Her greatest joy was raising her children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always took pride in running her household.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Bouslog and twin infant grandsons, Austin and Dustin Motschman. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Oscar Motschman Sr.; her children, Thomas Oscar “Chuck” Motschman Jr. and wife Heather; Dana Motschman Ebel and husband Jeff; Candice Motschman Joyce and husband, Stephen; sisters, Carrie Jean Hylton and Dorothy Shepherd; grandchildren, Michael Bouchard, Gavan Motschman, Cameron Parker, Garrison Parker, and Madelyn “Gracie” Motschman; great-grandsons, Thomas and Colton Bouchard.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 21st from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Funeral Services for Mrs. Motschman will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 22nd at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

