Janie Evitts, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away February 18, 2022 in Dayton. Janie was born November 10, 1937, to parents Fred and Florine Paskell in Vidor, Texas.

Janie had been a resident of Dayton since 1977 and a former resident of Houston. She had spent her childhood years in Vidor, Texas. Janie had worked in private investigation and also for Stanley Well Service in Liberty, Tx. for23 years. She was an accomplished painter and was a member of the local art league. She also enjoyed the outdoors gardening and fishing. Her favorite pastime by far, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Evitts and sister, Francis Kelly. She is survived by daughter, Kim Rhodes, sons, Steve Evitts and wife Jesslyn, Marlin Collins and wife April, and Aaron Evitts and wife Katrina; sister, Joyce Whitman; brother, Fred Paskell, Sr. and wife Sandra; grandchildren, April and husband Scott, Amber and husband Jason, Ashley and husband BJ, Ethan, Austin and wife Megan, Carly and husband Bobby, Kaitlin, Krista and husband Colton and Kory; great-grandchildren, Parker, Reid, Wesley, Cameron, Connor, Carson, Kora, Jett, Knox and Dane.

Services for Mrs. Evitts will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, Texas. Interment will be Magnolia Park Cemetery.

All arrangements are under the directions of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

