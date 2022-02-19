Maryann Adelle Curry (64) of Liberty, TX passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was born in Normangee, TX on November 20, 1957 to her parents, Herman Curry and Elizabeth Phyllis Johnson.

Maryann was a truck driver and had been to almost all 50 states. She was loved by many and was happiest when she was surrounded by family. She loved reading, going to the beach and salt water fishing. Maryann will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Maryann was preceded in death by her father, Herman Curry and her mother, Elizabeth Phyllis Johnson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Renee Lokey and husband Mike; son, Anthony Curry; brother, Phillip Curry and wife Marvie; sister, Candi Johnson; granddaughter, Mikayla Lokey as well as numerous very much so loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2PM – 3PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis, Liberty, TX 77575. Funeral services will begin at 3PM in the chapel with Dean Belton officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.

