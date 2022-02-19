Edith Marie Wells, 77, of Splendora, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

She was born on Monday, December 18, 1944, in Cleveland, Texas to Flip Willis and Juanita (Mozell) Willis, both of whom have preceded her in death. Edith was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee Wells, daughter, Juanita (Tator) Wells, son, Jason Lee Wells, and brother, Roy Willis.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Sharron Reed and husband Ernie; special grandchildren, Kole, Brock, and Josie Senger; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Edith will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 21, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for Edith will begin at 2:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Edith will immediately follow at Splendora City Cemetery. Bro. Wes Hinote officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

