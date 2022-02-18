Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2022:

Green, Brandon Alan – Theft of Property

Edmonson, Tevin James – Hold for Jefferson County-Trespassing

Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Violation of Court Order

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Criminal Mischief

Dicesare, Paul Anthony – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Prohibited Weapon

Rodriguez-Cruz, Julio Cesar – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Impersonating a Public Servant

