Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2022:

  • Green, Brandon Alan – Theft of Property
  • Edmonson, Tevin James – Hold for Jefferson County-Trespassing
  • Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Violation of Court Order
  • Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Criminal Mischief
  • Dicesare, Paul Anthony – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Prohibited Weapon
  • Rodriguez-Cruz, Julio Cesar – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Impersonating a Public Servant
