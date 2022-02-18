Felecita Reyes, 76, of La Marque, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1945, in Honduras to Apolonio Reyes and Maria Reyes, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Delmi Alfaro, Maira Tarver and husband Mark, Perla Vigio and husband Eugene, Elizabeth Reyes; grandchildren, Tracy Kelly and husband Jake, Chris Serrano, Yony Vasquez, Paola Alfaro, Rixsy Peralta, Dennise Peralta, Kenneth Peralta, Merlin Peralta; great-grandchildren, Leelan and Liam Kelly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Felecita Reyes, please visit our floral store.

