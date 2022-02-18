Asa Randolph Cartrett III of Thicket passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his residence. He was 67. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Don Hinklin and Mark Ainsworth officiating.

There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at Faith & family.

A native of Baytown Texas he had lived in Thicket most of his life and was a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother, grandfather, and several aunts and uncles. He loved John Wayne, fast and furious movies, and enjoyed many movies.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews and sister, Zula Welch of Thicket. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

