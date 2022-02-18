Shoba Gosine, 54, of Baytown, Texas, passed away February 15, 2022, in Baytown. Shoba was born June 29, 1967, in Chaguanas, Trinidad to parents, Satnarine Gosine and Shoya Basraj Gosine.

Shoba was a longtime resident of Baytown and former resident of Houston. She had spent her early years in Trinidad. She loved taking care of the grandchildren, cooking and cleaning the house.

Shoba was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kelvin Gosein. She is survived by her children, Ryan Ali, Samantha Ali and Alisha Ramjattan and Nicholas; grandchildren, Analiese Lopez, Aliyanna Ali, Samiya Ali, Priya Ali and Aaleah Robela; boyfriend, Sheldon Lewis and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services for Mrs. Gosine will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, with Rev. Mike Meligan officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

