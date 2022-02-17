Life Saver awards given to two Dayton PD officers for saving resident’s life

Dayton police officers Josh Fregia and Pepper Sterner were recognized by Dayton Police Department and the City of Dayton at the council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, for their efforts to save a resident’s life in a medical crisis.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, both officers were dispatched to a home after 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from help from a woman claiming that her brother was bleeding uncontrollably.

“Not knowing if this was a medical call or possibly a violent act that had resulted in injury, dispatchers sent Officers Josh Fregia and Pepper Sterner before EMS arrived,” said Lt. Shane Burleigh in announcing the awards.

Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods (center) congratulates Officers Josh Fregia and Pepper Sterner for being selected for Life Saver awards after coming to the aid of a man in a medical crisis.

When the officers entered the home, they found a man bleeding profusely as he was lying in bed. He reportedly was an arterial dialysis patient and had a mishap with some of the lines.

“Officers Fregia and Sterner reverted to their training and began to render aid. They had to place not one, not two, but three tourniquets on the man’s arm and apply pressure to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived. Because of their training and equipment that these officers had received, and their willingness to go above and beyond, one of our citizens is still with us today,” Burleigh said.

For their efforts, each officers received a plaque, pin for his uniform and an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.

The flags were provided by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (Texas-36th Congressional District) and were presented by Will Carter on behalf of Babin.

