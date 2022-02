The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 20, 2022:

Kirkland, John Wesley Drake – Possession of Marijuana

Castillo, Summer – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Zacharias, Elizabeth Ann – Criminal Mischief and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bonds, Justin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Dickson, Chelsey Dejanee – Possession of Marijuana

