Raleigh “RJ” Jerome Morrow, age 79 of Plum Grove, Texas passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather to his large family. He also served his country as a U.S. Marine through 2 tours during the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in battle with the enemy in the area of Da Nang Airbase. He was a Cowboy at heart and also served as a Texas Peace Officer and retired as a Driver for Yellow Freight after nearly 30 years.

He was born on May 19, 1942, to Emery Jerome Morrow and Gladys Easter Morrow who have both preceded him in death along with his grandparents Emery Thomas and Carrie Morrow, Raleigh and Epsie Samuels.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Jo Ann Morrow, His children Kenneth “Kenny” Morrow and wife Emily, Jerry “JJ” Morrow, Karen Poe and husband Ricky. Richard Sander and wife Lisa, David Sander and wife Diana. Sister Margaret Needham, Brothers Gene Morrow and wife Brenda, Robert Morrow and wife Judy.

RJ had 15 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends whose lives were touched by his daily adventures and animated stories.

Also preceded in death by granddaughter Brandi Sander, in-laws Allen and Bernita McLane, and brothers in law, Raymond McLane and Allen McLane.

Visitation will be held at Central Baptist Church, Cleveland TX on March 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Services will proceed at noon with a lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Raleigh–RJ–Morrow

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

