SJC deputy constable killed in shootout in Houston

A San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable was killed Wednesday, Feb. 23, in a shootout at PlazAmericas Mall in Houston, authorities say.

The deputy constable, identified as Neil Adams, was working a second job at the PlazAmericas Mall, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall, when he became involved in a shooting with the suspect.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the suspect gained control of Deputy Adams’ gun in “some kind of altercation” and shot Adams.

“The suspect then left the area and went to the food court. Our officers responded to assist the officer’s call and came into contact with him (the suspect),” Finner said at a press conference Wednesday evening. “He had a sharp-edged weapon and came at the officers. Two fired upon him, striking him. The suspect later died at the hospital.”

Authorities are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, who Finner identified as a black male approximately 35 years of age.

“I don’t want to spend too much time on him. I want all of our prayers and attention on the family of the deputy,” said Finner.

In earlier comments, Finner asked for prayers for everyone involved.

“I ask that everybody pray for this beautiful family. Pray for law enforcement, pray for our cities, counties and nation,” he said. “We are going to stand together as one law enforcement family. I want our community, all the way to San Jacinto County, to stand with him.”

The two HPD officers who shot and killed the suspect have been placed on administrative duty while the incident is investigated.

Adams had worked as a peace officer for several years after completing a law enforcement academy in 2012. He previously worked for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and most recently was employed by San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers.

Rogers, who attended Wednesday’s press conference along with San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and members of Adams’ family, said that Adams was the environmental officer for all of San Jacinto County.

“Let your prayers be with this beautiful family tonight. He worked hard. He took care of his family and took care of his constituents in San Jacinto County,” Rogers said.

Adams’ death is the second line-of-duty death in three years in San Jacinto County. In December 2019, Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Pfluger was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to a call for assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

