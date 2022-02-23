Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2022:
- Paz, Raydizel Z – Driving While License Invalid
- Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Hold for Harris County-Injury to a Child
- Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton – Capital Murder
- Zarate-Martinez, Christian – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
- Rowan, Beverly – Harassment
- Bell, Phillip Anthony – Disturbing the Public Peace
- Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tapia, Isacc – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Johnson, David – Disturbing the Public Peace