Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2022:

  • Paz, Raydizel Z – Driving While License Invalid
  • Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Hold for Harris County-Injury to a Child
  • Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton – Capital Murder
  • Zarate-Martinez, Christian – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
  • Rowan, Beverly – Harassment
  • Bell, Phillip Anthony – Disturbing the Public Peace
  • Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tapia, Isacc – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Johnson, David – Disturbing the Public Peace
