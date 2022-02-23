Troy Ener, 77, of Shepherd, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born on Thursday, March 16, 1944, in Leggett, Texas to Grady B. Ener and Allie May (Brown) McDaniel, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Troy was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Ernest McDaniel, brothers, Loyd McDaniel and John Ener, sisters, Barbara Canaday and Louise Compton, nephew, Grady B. Ener, brother-in-law, Terry Emry.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Annie Mae (Barnett) Ener; children, Dorma Young and husband David, Troy Ener, Jr. and wife Karen, Roy Ener and wife Suzi, Krystal Brinson and husband Josh, Brandi Sayyah and husband Eddie; brothers, Boyd McDaniel, Kenneth Ener and wife Ethel; grandchildren, Justin Ener and wife Vanessa, Brandon Ener and wife Hannah, Kelby Ener and wife Stephanie, Danielle Middleton, Joshua Ener, Timothy Alguire and wife Carlee, Trey Alguire and wife Dakota; great-grandchildren, Caiden and Carlye Yarbrough, Magen Lawson, Justin, Samuel, and Troy Ener, Taylynn Middleton, McKenslee, Dawson, Kennedy, Brian, and Dean Alguire; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Troy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment for Troy will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brother Gregary Gerald officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Troy, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

