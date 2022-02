Dr. James Dwight Gracey, Sr., 82, passed away on February 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Dr. Gracey was born March 17, 1939 in Baytown, Texas to parents, William Driskell Gracey and Minnie Lena Lange Gracey.

Service for Dr. Gracey will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

