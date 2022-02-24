Mabel Irene Rogers, age 91, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born October 12, 1930, in Tuckerman, Arkansas to parents Tommy and Pearl Dunn who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jesse Rogers; and son, David Willis Brown.

Mabel received her Associates Degree in Applied Science. She was a resident of Cleveland for 20 years.

Survivors include her nieces, Vikki Ingram and Patricia Jennings.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

