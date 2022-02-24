Stephen Allen Blake, age 77, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born December 6, 1944, in Victoria, Texas to parents Floyd Allen and Anne Lee Blake who preceded him in death along with his wife, Sharon Joy Blake.

Stephen served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Company in 1999.

Survivors include his sons, Wade Allen Blake and wife Melissa, Bryan Lee Blake and wife Allison, and Blain Michael Blanchard; sister, Doris Hinds; grandchildren, Shelby LeeAnn Blake, Christina Joy Blake, Harley Canales Blake, Cheyenne Renee Blanchard, Hannah Joy Blake, Boston Allen Blake, and Brandon Allen Blake; great-grandchild, Axton James Doolittle; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

