The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2022:

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication

Garner, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Gonzales, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Theft of Property

Whatley, Carla Renee – Hold for Chambers County – Possession of Marijuana

