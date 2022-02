The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 23, 2022:

Williams, Crystal – Assault

Gallegos, Marco Antonio – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Russell, Andrew Charles – Sexual Assault

Pilgreen, Felicia Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Muniz, Anjel – Possession of Marijuana

Madrigal, Steven – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Mireles, Fernando – Evading Arrest or Detention and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

