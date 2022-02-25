Body of slain San Jacinto County lawman to be escorted home Monday

A full escort of area law enforcement personnel will accompany the body of San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Monday as he is taken from the Forensic Institute in Houston to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Adams tragically was shot and killed on Wednesday, Feb. 23, while working an extra job as security for the PlazAmericas Mall in Houston.

The suspect responsible for Adams’ slaying was shot and killed by Houston police officers who responded to the scene.

Anyone who wishes to pay respect to Adams as he is escorted home is encouraged to position themselves along the route that will travel north on US 59, exit in Cleveland at Washington St., then turn east on Houston St., and then north on Bonham St., to reach Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The procession is expected to leave the Forensics Center at approximately 8 a.m. and travel swiftly to Cleveland. Updates on the arrival time will be posted on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page on Monday.

Visitation for Adams will be held Wednesday, March 2, at the Coldspring Community Shelter, 225 Live Oak, Coldspring. The family viewing is from 4 to 5 p.m. with public viewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held at the Coldspring Community Shelter on Thursday, March 3, 10:30 a.m., with full honors. He will be laid to rest at Montague Cemetery on FM 1725, located between Shell Oil Field Road and Meekins Road. The funeral will include a playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

