Darrell Keith Blake, 58, of Houston, Texas, passed away February 22, 2022, in Dayton. Darrell was born February 25, 1963 to parents Doran “Keith” Blake and Mary Jane Crouch Blake in Houston.

Darrell was a mechanic in maintenance. You could often find him fishing, cooking, or spending time with his family. Greatest of all, he was a teacher to all of his family.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Eldon Ople Blake and Ruth Elizabeth Blake; his Aunt Patsy and Uncle Norman Enocksen and Aunt Peggy and Uncle Mitchell Bragg. He is survived by his wife, Tina Blake; children, Amanda Splawn and husband, Darryn, Felicia Wehunt and boyfriend, Rito, Cynder Whitehead and husband, Ethan, Gracy Wehunt and boyfriend, Jose Angeles, Dewayne Blake, David Wehunt and wife, Jessica; sister, Tina Mullen and husband Curtis; grandchildren, Alexis Milligan, Hayden Cotrane, Landon Muzny, Keristein Blake, Bennie Wehunt, Zachary Wehunt and Darryll Splawn; other friends and relatives.

Services for Darrell will be at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

